HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $12,356.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00751577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.27 or 0.04508814 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.