Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

TSLA stock opened at $781.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $822.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.47. The stock has a market cap of $749.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

