Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

