Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

HLT opened at $116.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.