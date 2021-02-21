Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIMX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.