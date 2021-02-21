Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Hive has a market capitalization of $128.06 million and $10.03 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 113.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Hive is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,827,691 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

