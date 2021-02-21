Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $824.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.10 or 0.00760665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019450 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.13 or 0.04594135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00039730 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

