HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HMS by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

