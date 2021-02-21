HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,446,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HMS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,804,000 after purchasing an additional 144,381 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $78,940,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $67,468,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

