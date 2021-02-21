Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.