Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) versus Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

21.3% of Höegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Höegh LNG Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Höegh LNG Partners 43.54% 20.74% 6.70% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Höegh LNG Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Höegh LNG Partners $145.44 million 3.62 $52.74 million $2.09 7.57 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Höegh LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Höegh LNG Partners has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Höegh LNG Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Höegh LNG Partners 1 1 3 0 2.40 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.40%. Given Höegh LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Höegh LNG Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Höegh LNG Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.