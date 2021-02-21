HOLD Hits Market Capitalization of $7.05 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $5,469.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00498964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00092007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.43 or 0.00409441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028139 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

