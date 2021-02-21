Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Holo has a total market capitalization of $608.93 million and $548.17 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 176.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00758849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.04548057 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,754,626,502 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.