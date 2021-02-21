Honest Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,087.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Honest has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $57,087.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.75 or 0.00499507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00092895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00061468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.29 or 0.00428528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00028070 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

