Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

HON opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.