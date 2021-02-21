HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $382,435.70 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. HOQU has a market cap of $382,435.70 and $2.40 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.00769568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00059074 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.57 or 0.04539356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00039340 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

