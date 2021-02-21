HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard Sells 80,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,393,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,625.

Shares of CVE HPQ traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.54. 1,933,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,129. The company has a market cap of C$405.38 million and a PE ratio of -770.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.92.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

