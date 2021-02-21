HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard Sells 80,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,393,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,625.
Shares of CVE HPQ traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.54. 1,933,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,129. The company has a market cap of C$405.38 million and a PE ratio of -770.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.92.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
