H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of H&R Block worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $785,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 81.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,398 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 693,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,958 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 261.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRB stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

