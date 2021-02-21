HTMLCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $68,555.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,760.14 or 0.99919371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00036440 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00515257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00284932 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00776315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00138336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001552 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

