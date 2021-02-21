Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Cap of $24.40 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and approximately $76,487.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.16 or 0.00749379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00043600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00018997 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.44 or 0.04498880 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.