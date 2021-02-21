HUNT Trading Up 86.7% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, HUNT has traded 86.7% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and $18.13 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00485016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00066803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00090779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00076209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00455468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027089 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.