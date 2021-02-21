Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,952 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.53% of Huntsman worth $29,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

