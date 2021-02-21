Huobi Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Huobi Token has a market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $2.32 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 112.5% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.58 or 0.00041968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.28 or 0.00773028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00059130 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019019 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.71 or 0.04549216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

