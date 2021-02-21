HUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $571.42 million and $155.78 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00747213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00018885 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.04489519 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 571,183,103 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

