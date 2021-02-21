Hydro Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $9.96 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $1.54 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

