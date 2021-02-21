HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0124 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. HyperDAO has a market cap of $4.76 million and $15,583.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.02 or 0.00514004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00078272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.78 or 0.00386831 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

