Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.0339 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $38,099.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.49 or 0.00761307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.95 or 0.04566139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 236,454,180 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.