HyperQuant (HQT) Price Up 240.6% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 240.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $45,515.32 and $3,375.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.36 or 0.00771632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00059046 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.58 or 0.04517887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039009 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

