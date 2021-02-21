Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.0546

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Hyve token can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $526,365.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

