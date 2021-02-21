ICHI (ICHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $173,172.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $173,172.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.85 or 0.00010120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.56 or 0.00492418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00089495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00061285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00076365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00378471 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

ICHI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

