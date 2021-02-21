Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $319.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00500711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00445846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028294 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

