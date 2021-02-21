Iconic Token Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00503894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00078545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00399471 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

