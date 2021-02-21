IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $544.13 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,453,941 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

