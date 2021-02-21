Idle Price Tops $17.65 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $17.65 or 0.00031031 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $526,241.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.09 or 0.00502961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00093977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00394197 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,136,763 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

