Ignition (IC) Price Up 93.6% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Ignition has a market capitalization of $301,941.52 and $185.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 93.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Token Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,400,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,387,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

