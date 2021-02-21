Ignition (IC) Reaches Market Cap of $310,919.16

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 199.5% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $310,919.16 and $470.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,212.28 or 0.99825932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00157579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,400,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,387,474 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

