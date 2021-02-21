IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.