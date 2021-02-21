IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

