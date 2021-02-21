IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $50,525.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

