IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 54,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.