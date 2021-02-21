IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $263.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

