IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

NYSE:MA opened at $333.17 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

