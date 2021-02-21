IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.89.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $597.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.