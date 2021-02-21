IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after acquiring an additional 520,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $74.26 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

