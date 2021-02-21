IMA Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $246.56 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.