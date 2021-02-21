ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Up 15.4% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,657.18 and $115,687.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,927,149 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

