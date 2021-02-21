Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

IMVT opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -14.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Immunovant by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Immunovant by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

