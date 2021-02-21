Impleum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $21,150.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impleum has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,200,736 coins and its circulating supply is 9,093,790 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.