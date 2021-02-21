Incent Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Incent has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $10.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00090483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00441269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars.

