Ink (INK) Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Ink has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $725,148.06 and $101,641.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00501623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00403230 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.